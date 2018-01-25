Sip and Color

Are you an adult? Do you like to color? If so, please come join fellow adult colorists at Bent Ladder the fourth Thursday of every month. Bring your pencils, markers, crayons and coloring books to Bent Ladder. Come sit and sip wine or cider while you share in your love of coloring, shading, blending and layering! Never colored before? Don’t have materials? Don’t worry! We will have some for you to try out. No need to sign up or register, just show up and ask about the coloring group! We can’t wait to get started!

Please note that after 6pm, Bent Ladder is 21+ only.