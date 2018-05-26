Sip and Create: Custom Pillowcase

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Come out and enjoy an afternoon of drinks and fun while making your own decorative pillowcase. Krista Clavecilla from Chalk Couture will teach you how to use self adhesive transfers and permanent inks to make a personalized pillow case for you or Mom. $42 includes a glass of wine or cider, appetizers, and all materials and instruction. Pillow stuffing is not included but may be purchased separately for $5 at the event. For examples and more info, please follow the link.

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
330-485-1089
