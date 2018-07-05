Sip and Play: An Evening of Board Games

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Here at Bent Ladder, we like games. Especially board and card games. So we started a game night! We welcome all experience levels–from occasional Monopoly players to heavy Eurogame fans. We’ll bring a few games from our collections (probably mostly gateway-ish games that we think are a lot of fun), but you should definitely bring something you’re interested in playing, too. We’ll get a group together, get some different games going, drink some cider and wine, and have a ton of fun!

Sip and Play will recur on the first Thursday of every month, starting at 6:30 pm. All experience levels are welcome and encouraged, but you must be 21 or over.

