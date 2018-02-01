Sip and Play: An Evening of Board Games

Man your stations and ready the torpedoes because February’s Game of the Month is the smash hit "Captain Sonar" from Asmodee! Two teams of four engage in a tense standoff between submarines on the prowl. Each of your teammates has a role to play — Captain, Chief Mate, Radio Operator, and Engineer — and each role will be critical if you ever hope to see the sky again. The fate of your crewmates is in your hands, so have a drink to cool your nerves. But drink quietly…your don’t want to set off the enemy’s sonar!

Sip and Play is our monthly board game night. In addition to our Game of the Month, we always bring additional games, and you're encouraged to bring anything you're interested in playing, as well. All experience levels are welcomed and encouraged, but you most be 21.