Bring your best friend, have a drink, splatter away and make two unique paintings that will remind you of each other forever. Get ready to get messy and have some fun. Admission price includes one drink ticket and all materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com
Sip & Splatter with Your Bestie
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
