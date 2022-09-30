SIPSAVORSOUL KITCHEN opening

to

Wingfoot Church/Heights Center 1690 Hillside Terrace, Akron, Ohio 44305

Akron’s first Community Cooking School would love to ensure that you're present for this historical day.  This place contributes to the overall health and wellness of the community.  Akron has come a long way and has made its mark as being an agricultural phenomenon.  SipSavorSoul aims towards changing the way Akron cooks and eats for the better.

SIPSAVORSOUL KITCHEN 

Info

