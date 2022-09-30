Akron’s first Community Cooking School would love to ensure that you're present for this historical day. This place contributes to the overall health and wellness of the community. Akron has come a long way and has made its mark as being an agricultural phenomenon. SipSavorSoul aims towards changing the way Akron cooks and eats for the better.
SIPSAVORSOUL KITCHEN opening
Wingfoot Church/Heights Center 1690 Hillside Terrace, Akron, Ohio 44305
Wingfoot Church/Heights Center 1690 Hillside Terrace, Akron, Ohio 44305
