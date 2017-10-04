Skipper's Alley @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Skipper’s Alley is a modern Irish folk band with an old-school approach. The seven-piece ensemble’s dynamic take on traditional Irish music has garnered worldwide admiration and praise. Once described as “a young Irish ensemble who look like a punk band and sound like The Chieftains,” Skipper’s Alley specializes in gritty, high-octane Irish dance tunes on Uilleann pipes, whistles, fiddle, bodhrán, bouzouki, flute, and harp, with occasional detours into the dark, somber melodies of the Irish song tradition. They’re currently touring in North America and are hard at work on a second album, due for release in mid to late 2017.

Doors open at 6:00pm.

$21 NonMem/$17 Mem/$10 student/under 10 free

http://skippersalley.ie/

Restaurant Search