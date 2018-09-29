Small Loom Weaving on the Rigid Heddle Loom

Adults and youth age 11 and up

Cost: $72 for members, $82 for non-members

Discover the hand-crafted way of life! We welcome you to our creative community of early American crafts & trades artisans and invite you to explore and learn with us.

Weaving has a rich history, and what better way to explore it than to try it for yourself? This season’s workshops follow the thread from backstrap, box or tape looms, to today’s rigid heddle looms. These popular, low-cost looms are a satisfying introduction to weaving as well as a fun new frontier for experienced textile artists. Yarn choice, winding and warping, and basic weave structures are covered in this three-hour session; private lessons available for those who wish to continue to learn.

Bring your own rigid heddle loom, or borrow one of ours (reservation required).

Hale Farm & Village captures the story of the Hale Family and their 200-year-old family farm nestled in the Cuyahoga Valley.

Today, the InHale strategic initiative encourages guests to craft the entrepreneurial spirit, steward a commitment to preserving the cultural landscape and sustain social and financial impact through a hand-crafted way of life.

Call 330-666-3711 x 1720 or email halecrafts@wrhs.org to register, or for more information about heritage arts experiences at Hale Farm & Village. All class registrations close one week prior to the event date.