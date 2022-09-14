Check out this Shangri-la Studios showcase featuring work by senior artists from The University of Akron's art program, designers from Akron, Canton and Youngstown and more. 4-8 p.m. $5-$10. shangrila.studio/events
"So U Like Art"
to
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsRubber City Jazz and Blues Festival
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsRubber City Jazz and Blues Festival
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink2022 HSSC Pup Crawl
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: