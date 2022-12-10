SOLON HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKET!

Another fun city wide Solon event that is free to the public! Celebrate the holiday season while shopping local! This handmade market will be organized by the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show team and feature artists and crafters selling their original items! This show is currently accepting vendors. Free admission to the public!.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

City of Solon Recreation Center

35000 Portz Parkway

Solon, OH 44139

DATES:

Saturday, December 10, 2022

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm

Info

