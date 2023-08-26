Apply Now!

2023 SOLON POP UP IN THE PARK

A community favorite! Join us this summer for fun in the sun at our annual Solon Pop

Up in the Park! This large event will feature a variety of local artisans, crafters, delicious

eats, food trucks and farmers market type vendors all selling their items. Admission and

parking is free in the park’s lot, or in the lots to the south of the park by the middle

school.

This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more

information