Solon Pop Up in the Park
Solon Community Park 6679 SOM Center Rd., Akron, Ohio 44139
2023 SOLON POP UP IN THE PARK
A community favorite! Join us this summer for fun in the sun at our annual Solon Pop
Up in the Park! This large event will feature a variety of local artisans, crafters, delicious
eats, food trucks and farmers market type vendors all selling their items. Admission and
parking is free in the park’s lot, or in the lots to the south of the park by the middle
school.
This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more
information
