Somewhere in Time 1870s: Satin & Soot

Travel to a time when Cleveland was abuzz with bustling factories and horse-drawn carriages at every street corner. From burgeoning businesses to newly formed cultural institutions, celebrate our boomtown by the lake at Somewhere In Time 1870. Step into the shoes of an everyday Clevelander in an era where big name industrialists, public libraries, and pro-baseball were on the rise, and Cleveland was on its way to becoming one of the largest cities in the nation. Whether you’re a factory girl, a newspaper boy, or a millionaire tycoon, all are welcome to attend and revel in the industrial elegance of the Forest City!

Date & Time

Saturday, January 27, 2018

6pm – VIP

7pm - Party

Location:

Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society

10825 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Dress AS your favorite Industrial age Icon

From Ballroom to Factory Floor, Fat-Cat Tycoon, Victorian Vixen, or Steampunk Hero