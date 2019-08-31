Songwriter Showcase with Bryan Stahl

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Bryan Stahl is a northeast Ohio singer songwriter who performs honest,

mindful, acoustic music. Stahl has played guitar for more than 18 years,

and has been writing songs for over a decade. His folk style has often been

compared to Jim Croce and Cat Stevens. In 2017, he was featured on Henry J.

Konzcak’s TV show “Random Acts of Music,” and MCTV’s program “Open Mic".

Bryan Stahl received a 2018 individual artist grant from ArtsinStark to

host free songwriting and performance workshops for teens and adults

in Massillon.

Bryan has a background in video production and editing, as well as live

theater. Bryan and his wife, Mandy Altimus Stahl, reside

in Massillon, Ohio, and she often sings harmony vocals for his original

music. In December 2018, they welcomed their first child, Donovan.

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
3304851089
