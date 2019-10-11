Songwriter Showcase with Josh Ferro & The Slop Truck

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Josh is a singer/songwriter who grew up outside of Cleveland and currently lives in Canal Fulton, Ohio. He writes and performs original tunes based on his life experiences covering topics from frogs to condoms and everything in between. His songs might make you laugh, or they might make you cry, but his performances are always a guaranteed good time. Josh will be joined by banjo and guitar extraordinaire DJ Buell.

We will also have The Slop Truck serving up their delicious BBQ and more starting at 5:30pm!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

