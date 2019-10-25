Songwriter Showcase with Marc Lee Shannon & The Slop Truck

Shannon’s more than 30-year career has taken him from his hometown of Akron, Ohio to Los Angeles and back again. After leaving home at 19 to attend the Guitar Institute of Hollywood, Shannon found himself playing with now legendary West Coast bands such as the Rave-Ups, in the alt-country scene that included Lone Justice, the Blasters, Kimm Rogers and the Beat Farmers. Back in Ohio, he brought his extensive musical expertise to the bands The TopKats, the Midlife Chryslers, and most notably, northeastern Ohio legend Michael Stanley’s backing group The Resonators.

Now, he returns with "Walk This Road," his first album of material in over ten years, produced by Ryan Humbert. With a selection of songs that will appeal to fans of Buddy Miller, Jason Isbell, John Hiatt, and Tom Petty, the album crisscrosses Marc’s musicial influences -- from barn-burning rock and introspective ballads to acoustic blues and vintage country.

Along with Humbert’s role in the album production, members of other popular northeast Ohio acts, including Welshly Arms, Shooter Sharp and The Shootouts, The Vindys, The Speedbumps, and Ray Flanagan and the Authorities, also make guest appearances.

