Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Ray Flanagan is an American musician who was raised in rural Medina, OH and is making an artistic home for himself in the urban Midwest cities of Cleveland and Akron. His tunes showcase a rust belt grit paired with a thoughtful sensitivity, often just as agitated as they are sweet. Intentional and deliberate, even in times of improvisation, Ray’s music showcases the power of tradition met with forward thought.

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

