Songwriter Showcase with Ryan Humbert

Ryan Humbert is a Northeast Ohio based singer-songwriter, leading the pop/rock Ryan Humbert Band and honky-tonk group Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts. As heard on Sirius XM, The Summit FM and The330.net and seen with Chris Isaak, Zac Brown Band, Elvis Costello, Marty Stuart, Pete Yorn and more.

A 2016 Ystark/Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce “20 Under 40” recipient and recently seen on the cover of the May 2016 issue of About Magazine! For more information, visit www.ryanhumbert.com / www.shootoutsmusic.com

