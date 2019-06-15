Songwriter Showcase with Tom Evanchuck

Coming from the Midwest, Tom Evanchuck never strays too far from his roots. You hear it in the raw guitar, and Tom’s ability to both croon and crank out a harder song at a moment’s notice on stage to provide a true experience, and a chance to envision the early days of folk, blues, or rock ‘n’ roll.

We will also have Word of Mouth BBQ serving up their absolutely delicious BBQ until about 8:00pm!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

