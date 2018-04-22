SoulCappela

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The Youth Excellence Performing Arts Workshop presents SoulCapella. Celebrate a moment that takes you back to the sounds of Motown, the show tunes of Broadway and the soul of gospel music. Come and experience an ageless journey through some of our most memorable melodies. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 4 p.m. $7-$12. akroncivic.com

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink
