Director of Education Christopher Kenney explores the different types of music enjoyed by our presidents. Using audio and video clips, the program also looks at a sampling of the thousands of musicians who have performed at the White House over the last two centuries. A signature soup, fresh-baked bread, drinks and dessert are included. McKinley Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 6 p.m. $15. mckinleymuseum.org
Soup at Six: Music in the White House
McKinley Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Akron, Ohio 44708
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
