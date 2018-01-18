Soup at Six: Music in the White House

Director of Education Christopher Kenney explores the different types of music enjoyed by our presidents. Using audio and video clips, the program also looks at a sampling of the thousands of musicians who have performed at the White House over the last two centuries. A signature soup, fresh-baked bread, drinks and dessert are included. McKinley Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 6 p.m. $15. mckinleymuseum.org