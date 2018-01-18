Soup at Six: Music in the White House

McKinley Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Akron, Ohio 44708

Director of Education Christopher Kenney explores the different types of music enjoyed by our presidents. Using audio and video clips, the program also looks at a sampling of the thousands of musicians who have performed at the White House over the last two centuries. A signature soup, fresh-baked bread, drinks and dessert are included. McKinley Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 6 p.m. $15. mckinleymuseum.org

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
