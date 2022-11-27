Soweto Gospel Choir bringing "Hope" to Akron

The Soweto Gospel Choir is bringing “Hope — It’s Been a Long Time Coming” to EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall on Sunday, November 27, 7:30 p.m. for Tuesday Musical’s Akron Concert Series.

The choir’s singers, dancers and drummers will perform South African Freedom Songs, including gospel music and spirituals, followed by the music of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States with works by Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, and more.

Single-concert tickets start at $19 at 330-761-3460 and tuesdaymusical.org.

Tuesday Musical also provides free tickets for all students as well as bus funding for student groups. Student tickets are available on concert night at the EJ Ticket Office and bus funding information is available at 330-761-3460.

This concert was rescheduled because of unexpected travel issues that delayed the choir's entire tour of the U.S. and Europe. Tickets for the original date of Oct. 2 are automatically valid for the Nov. 27 concert.

Drawn from churches throughout South Africa, the Soweto Gospel Choir formed in 2003 at the end of the apartheid era and during the country’s return to democracy. Taking part in some of the major historical events in the new democratic South Africa, the choir often performed for former President Nelson Mandela as well as at his state funeral in South Africa and at the subsequent commemorative service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The uplifting choir has shared the stage and collaborated with many of the biggest names in contemporary music, including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, U2, Diana Ross, Peter Gabriel, Chris Martin, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Jimmy Cliff, Ben Harper, Angelique Kidjo, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hugh Masekela and Josh Groban.

Soweto Gospel Choir is a three-time Grammy Award winner. In 2019 its “Freedom” was named Best World Music Album.