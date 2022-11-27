Soweto Gospel Choir

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

A three-time Grammy Award-winning choir drawn from churches throughout South Africa performs as a part of Tuesday Musical’s season. Hear African gospel music as well as songs by Billie Holiday, James Brown and more. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. tuesdaymusical.org

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Soweto Gospel Choir - 2022-11-27 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Soweto Gospel Choir - 2022-11-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Soweto Gospel Choir - 2022-11-27 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Soweto Gospel Choir - 2022-11-27 19:30:00 ical

Tags

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Thursday

November 17, 2022

Friday

November 18, 2022

Saturday

November 19, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required