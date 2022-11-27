A three-time Grammy Award-winning choir drawn from churches throughout South Africa performs as a part of Tuesday Musical’s season. Hear African gospel music as well as songs by Billie Holiday, James Brown and more. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. tuesdaymusical.org
Soweto Gospel Choir
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
