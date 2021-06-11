Special Film Presentation: "Holler"

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

This movie, filmed in Ohio and debuting in June, is about a young woman who joins a dangerous scrap metal crew to pay for her education. Preorder concessions to get them delivered to your seat before the film starts. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $7. cantonpalacetheatre.org

