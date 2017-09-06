Go to Chipotle on Howe Ave. from 4pm-6pm, show them a printed flyer, a flyer on your smartphone or tell them you are there for the fundraiser. Than Weaver Sports Booster Club which supports Summit County Special Olympics will get 50% of the proceeds. Please come and help us support our Special Olympics athletes.
Special Olympics Chipotle Fundraiser
Chipotle 371 Howe Ave. , Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Charity & Fundraisers
