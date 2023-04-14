The Spitfire Grill is an American folk musical with music and book by James Valcq and lyrics and book by Fred Alley. Based on the 1996 film of the same name by Lee David Zlotoff, this off-Broadway production had a short run of just one-month, but left a lasting impact on audiences who continue to seek out this beautiful story. We are thrilled to be producing this work, with direction by Daniel Hunsicker and musical direction by Patrick Wickliffe.

Percy Talbot (played by Emma Figge) is a feisty parolee who follows her dreams to small-town Wisconsin, where she meets Hannah Ferguson (Bernadette Hisey), the tough-skinned no-nonsense owner of The Spitfire Grill. The grill is for sale, but with no bidders, Percy convinces Hannah to raffle it off; and the best essay on why you want the grill wins. Entries pour in from local townsfolk with more amazing stories to tell, and if they look closely enough, they may just find that the end of one thing is just the beginning of something new.