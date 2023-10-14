Spooky Night at the Races

It’s going to be a spooky good time at the Falls Cancer Club’s Night at the Races. Wear your favorite Halloween costume for a chance to win a prize for best male or female costume. Your $30 ticket includes the naming rights of a horse as well as a BBQ pulled pork or chicken dinner; you bring your own beverages and mixers. Additional horses (if available) and dinners can be purchased for $15 each.

The Night at the Races is hosted by the Falls Cancer Club and will be held on Saturday, October 14 with doors opening at 5:00pm at Redeemer Christian School, 2141 5th St, Cuyahoga Falls. All proceeds will be used to pay the medical, doctor, hospital and treatment bills of the Falls Cancer Club’s 103 patients.

Advertisements in the program are available until September 15th. Business card size, $25; half page $50, and full page is $75. Please contact Pat (330.807.7410) for more information.

Wagering will be on each race and the owner of the horse wins as well. There will be an 11th race where all the horses will be auctioned that night.

There will also be silent auction baskets as well as a 50/50 raffle.

To order tickets or for more information, please contact the Falls Cancer Club (330.929.2796), Pat (330.807.7410) or Sue (330.928.7195).