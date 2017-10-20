Spooky Science

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Mix up your own science experiments including glow-in-the-dark slime, create an owl mask, take a hay ride, dig up bones, watch the mad scientist, and get up-close with reptiles and woodland animals! Spooky Science is all about teaching people in a fun and creative environment about all the things in nature that can "spook or creep" you out, like spiders, snakes, and bats. Bring the whole family to celebrate the fall season at Beech Creek Botanical Garden.

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601
