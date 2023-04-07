Spring Exhibitions

Browse art from the new exhibitions at Summit Artspace, including “Black Spaces: Defying Social Constructs,” “Women’s Art League 90th Anniversary,” “the things we carry,” “Artists of Rubber City Juried Exhibition” and more. Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Friday noon-7 p.m. & Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. summitartspace.org