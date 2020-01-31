Join The University of Akron's Confucius Institute as we celebrate the 2020 Lunar New Year of the Rat. Dinner begins at 6pm at the Akron Art Museum tickets are $5 per person. The performance begins at 8pm at the Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium located at 60 S. High St. form more information contact the Confucius Institute at 330-972-2013 or nee@uakron.edu.
Spring Festival Gala
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
