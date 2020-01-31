Spring Festival Gala

Join The University of Akron's Confucius Institute as we celebrate the 2020 Lunar New Year of the Rat. Dinner begins at 6pm at the Akron Art Museum tickets are $5 per person. The performance begins at 8pm at the Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium located at 60 S. High St. form more information contact the Confucius Institute at 330-972-2013 or nee@uakron.edu.