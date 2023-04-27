Spring Ladies Night Out

Enjoy a relaxing evening filled with dinner, prizes and shopping! Start your night with a homestyle meal prepared just for you followed by dessert. Next, we showcase all of the newest styles and products in our store while giving out incredible prizes! Following the showcase, enjoy after-hours shopping in our gift shop, bakery, Hartville Cucina oil & vinegar tasting room and Children’s Shop.

Doors Open at 5:30pm | Dinner is Served at 6:00pm | Show starts at 7:00pm

Tickets are required and can be obtained by calling 330-877-2172 or purchase online at https://www.hartvillekitchen.com/events

