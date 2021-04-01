Spring Pup Crawl

to

Summit County Akron, Ohio

The Humane Society of Summit County invites you to support local breweries & save animals April 1st through May 31st for the Spring Pup Crawl!

All spring long, you are invited to visit 10 partner breweries, enjoy craft beer and delicious food, and have your "Pup Passport" stamped. When you return your passport by June 11th, you'll have a chance to win prizes from our partner breweries!

$20 per Pup Crawl Passport. Participants receive:

- One Pup Crawl Passport

-A HSSC Can Koozie (if purchased online or at the Humane Society of Summit County's shelter.)

Visit https://PupCrawl2021.givesmart.com to purchase you passports & learn more!

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
2342129826
please enable javascript to view
