Stan Hywet’s 23rd annual Midsummer Night’s Celebration: Beautiful Bounty

Ian Adams
Stan Hywet 02
Stan Hywet's lagoon was formed by the excavation work of the White Sands Stone Company who owned a portion of the property prior to the Seiberlings. Below: the stained glass windows in the Tower are an exact replica of a window seen by Seiberlings at Ockwells Manor.
A rustic but elegant decor at this farm-to-table-style black-tie affair beckons guests to dine and dance through a night marked by all the elegance and splendor this signature fundraising event has come to represent. Colleen and Mark Wernig have been chosen as honorary chairs. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 6 p.m. For more information, visit stanhywet.org.