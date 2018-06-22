Stan Hywet’s 23rd annual Midsummer Night’s Celebration: Beautiful Bounty

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

A rustic but elegant decor at this farm-to-table-style black-tie affair beckons guests to dine and dance through a night marked by all the elegance and splendor this signature fundraising event has come to represent. Colleen and Mark Wernig have been chosen as honorary chairs. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 6 p.m. For more information, visit stanhywet.org.

Info
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, This & That
