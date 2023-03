Learn about the relationships within the Seiberling family at “Connections: Love & the Ties that Bind” during the 2023 season. During April, buy one ticket and donate a non-perishable food item to receive a second ticket free. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. stanhywet.org