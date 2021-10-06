Standing Guard: Protect What You Have Worked For, Retirees

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Josh Kaluzne will share strategies designed to help guard valuable assets and protect pre- and post-retirement income. Josh is a financial advisor with Edward Jones.

Josh will also discuss the impact of longevity, withdrawal strategies, anticipating rising costs, reviewing insurance/LTC protection, and healthcare cost concerns.

Would you like to read up on this topic before the program? Try The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb by Ed Slott.

You may sign up in person at the library, by calling 330.896.9074, or by registering on our website at www.akronlibrary.org

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Festivals & Fairs
330-896-9074
to
Google Calendar - Standing Guard: Protect What You Have Worked For, Retirees - 2021-10-06 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Standing Guard: Protect What You Have Worked For, Retirees - 2021-10-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Standing Guard: Protect What You Have Worked For, Retirees - 2021-10-06 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Standing Guard: Protect What You Have Worked For, Retirees - 2021-10-06 18:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Wednesday

October 6, 2021

Thursday

October 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required