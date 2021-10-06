Standing Guard: Protect What You Have Worked For, Retirees

Josh Kaluzne will share strategies designed to help guard valuable assets and protect pre- and post-retirement income. Josh is a financial advisor with Edward Jones.

Josh will also discuss the impact of longevity, withdrawal strategies, anticipating rising costs, reviewing insurance/LTC protection, and healthcare cost concerns.

Would you like to read up on this topic before the program? Try The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb by Ed Slott.

You may sign up in person at the library, by calling 330.896.9074, or by registering on our website at www.akronlibrary.org