During this 20th annual short film fest, enjoy films from Ohio, Iran, Japan and more. Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $5 students, $8 general admission. 8 p.m. standingrock.net
Standing Rock International Shorts Festival
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Film
Thursday
Friday
-
-
Saturday
-
-
