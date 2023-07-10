A Stars & Stripes Celebration!

We are joining our friends at St. Eugene Catholic Church for an evening of our very favorite patriotic music. The concert will begin at 7:00 PM and is free and open to the public.

The event will begin at 5:00 PM with a Hot Dog Diggity and Ice Cream Social - tickets are $10.00 for your meal & ice cream and can be purchased at the event

Bring your lawn chair, don your patriotic gear, and join us for a fun-filled evening!

Rain location is in the event center at the church