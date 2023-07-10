A Stars & Stripes Celebration!
to
St. Eugene Catholic Church 1821 Munroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
We are joining our friends at St. Eugene Catholic Church for an evening of our very favorite patriotic music. The concert will begin at 7:00 PM and is free and open to the public.
The event will begin at 5:00 PM with a Hot Dog Diggity and Ice Cream Social - tickets are $10.00 for your meal & ice cream and can be purchased at the event
Bring your lawn chair, don your patriotic gear, and join us for a fun-filled evening!
Rain location is in the event center at the church
