This is day 2 of a 2 day mini-camp. You may enroll for one or both session days.

This holiday season give the kids the gifts of engineering, imagination and creativity with Challenge Island winter themed workshops.

Day 2 of our mini-camp is all about snow! We will design and create a ski lodge and engineer an avalanche mountain ride. Kids will create spinning snowman and off course we will make snow slime! Other snow themed activities will keep kids engaged and having fun all morning!