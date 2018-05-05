Steeped in Magic: Fairy Garden Tea & Takeaway

Fieldcrest Estate 1346 Easthill Street Southeast, North Canton, Ohio 44720

Join a fairy lore expert for a magical day. Learn about the latest fairy fashions and make a fairy garden to take home. Enjoy a spot of tea and a sweet treat, then pick out the perfect tutu or fairy wings at the Coop on-site gift shop. Fieldcrest Estate, 1346 Easthill St. SE, N. Canton. For times and prices, visit fieldcrestestate.com.

Fieldcrest Estate 1346 Easthill Street Southeast, North Canton, Ohio 44720
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
