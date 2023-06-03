Stuff the Truck to Benefit the International Institute of Akron & Free Pavs Ice Cream!

Help Us STUFF THE TRUCK to Benefit the International Institute of Akron

And cool off with complementary ice cream from Pavs Creamery!

Please join 100 Women Strong OHIO for our annual Tangible Giving Event as we Stuff the Truck with items to help positively impact the lives of immigrants and refugees making Akron their home. IIOA was one of the first finalists to speak at our inaugural Giving Event in 2019 and we support their mission.

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Where: House at Hudson

46 Ravenna St., Suite D4

Hudson, OH 44236

Time: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

What to Bring: Toiletries and Hygiene Items

Pots and Pans

Twin and Full Bed Sheets