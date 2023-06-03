Stuff the Truck to Benefit the International Institute of Akron & Free Pavs Ice Cream!
to
House at Hudson 46 Ravenna St., Ste 4D, Hudson, Ohio 44236
Help Us STUFF THE TRUCK to Benefit the International Institute of Akron
And cool off with complementary ice cream from Pavs Creamery!
Please join 100 Women Strong OHIO for our annual Tangible Giving Event as we Stuff the Truck with items to help positively impact the lives of immigrants and refugees making Akron their home. IIOA was one of the first finalists to speak at our inaugural Giving Event in 2019 and we support their mission.
When: Saturday, June 3, 2023
Where: House at Hudson
46 Ravenna St., Suite D4
Hudson, OH 44236
Time: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
What to Bring: Toiletries and Hygiene Items
Pots and Pans
Twin and Full Bed Sheets