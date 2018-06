Summer Kids Movie: “Early Man”

Dug and his sidekick, Hognob, unite their tribe to save their home from mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City. The Canton Palace Theatre and the Canton Professional Educators Association present this summer series featuring family-friendly films. Tickets are available at the door. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 1-2:30 p.m. $1. cantonpalacetheatre.org.