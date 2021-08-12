Summer Serenades Concert

to

Quail Hollow Manor 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville, Ohio

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

August 12, 2021

Friday

August 13, 2021

Saturday

August 14, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required