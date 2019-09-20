Summit Co. Prosecutor's Office Conference - Responding to the Needs of Victims

Responding to the Needs of Victims

Summit County Prosecutor’s Office Presents 4th Annual Conference

AKRON, Ohio (Tuesday, September 3, 2019) – As part of her ongoing mission to inform and educate Summit County residents on the needs of crime victims, Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today that her office is holding its 4th annual conference – “Responding to the Needs of Victims”.

The conference is geared specifically for those who come in contact with victims of crime including law enforcement, victim advocates, social workers, therapists, medical personnel, and attorneys. This year, experts Anne Munch, Esq and Kim Case bring their unique training to Summit County. The participants will learn effective victim advocacy as well as strategies to challenge double standards and stereotypes that often cripple our responses to victims, investigations and prosecution efforts in sexual assault cases. Continuing education credits are available to attorneys, social workers, therapists and counselors.

WHAT: 4th Annual “Responding to the Needs of Victims” Conference

WHERE: Hilton Akron/Fairlawn

3180 W. Market St.

Akron, OH 44333

WHEN: Friday, September 20, 2019

8:00am – 4:30pm

“This is the 4th year we have done this training, and each year the event gets bigger and better. One of my missions as Summit County Prosecutor is to fight for victims. This conference is a great way for people to gain a better understanding of what a crime victim goes through,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “Our goal is to minimize the trauma victims experience as a result of going through the justice system. The training also provides the opportunity to learn strategies for successful investigations and prosecutions so offenders are held accountable. I’m very proud that this annual event continues to grow with hundreds of people taking part in the training.”

This year’s conference includes presentations from national experts Anne Munch, Esq and Kim Case. Anne Munch, Esq. is a dedicated attorney, educator and judge with over 30 years’ experience advocating for victims of crime, with emphasis on sexual assault and domestic violence. Kim Case is a renowned speaker recognized for her work creating a positive response for victims. A message of resiliency and hope, Kim shares her experience as a survivor of a sixteen hour hostage situation and multiple rapes which nearly took her life.

The cost is $35.

To register – head to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-annual-responding-to-the-needs-of-victims-conference-tickets-65033938260