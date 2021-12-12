Summit County Historical Society Road Rally Leg 3: Sacred Structures in Summit County, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1:30 p.m., Reservations required.
Summit County Historical Society's Road Rally: Sacred Structures of Summit County
to
Prince of Peace Baptist Church 855 Garth Ave. Garth Ave. , Akron, Ohio
Prince of Peace Baptist Church 855 Garth Ave. Garth Ave. , Akron, Ohio
Events in The 330
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
-
Theater & Dance“Love in Reserve”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: