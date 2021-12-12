Summit County Historical Society's Road Rally: Sacred Structures of Summit County

to

Prince of Peace Baptist Church 855 Garth Ave. Garth Ave. , Akron, Ohio

Summit County Historical Society Road Rally Leg 3: Sacred Structures in Summit County, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1:30 p.m., Reservations required.

Info

Prince of Peace Baptist Church 855 Garth Ave. Garth Ave. , Akron, Ohio
Events in The 330
330-535-1120
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Summit County Historical Society's Road Rally: Sacred Structures of Summit County - 2021-12-12 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summit County Historical Society's Road Rally: Sacred Structures of Summit County - 2021-12-12 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summit County Historical Society's Road Rally: Sacred Structures of Summit County - 2021-12-12 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summit County Historical Society's Road Rally: Sacred Structures of Summit County - 2021-12-12 13:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Monday

November 15, 2021

Tuesday

November 16, 2021

Wednesday

November 17, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required