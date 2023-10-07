Faith & Blue is the largest nationwide community-law enforcement collaboration of its kind. The idea is a simple but powerful one — the ties that bind officers and residents must be reinforced. Faith-based organizations are key to building these bonds because they are not only the largest community resource in the nation, but because they are as diverse as our nation.

Sheriff Kandy Fatheree brought Faith & Blue to Summit County in 2021, and it has continued to grow each year as more law enforcement, communities of faith, and community organizations from throughout Summit County join together.

See photos from last year: https://bit.ly/3x5VZA6

Summit Faith & Blue is free and open to all members of the public. Fun, family-friendly interactive events, games, raffles, performances, and demos are planned throughout the day.

For more information, or if your organization/agency/house of worship would like to participate please visit: SUMMITFAITHANDBLUE.COM