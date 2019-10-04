Summit Senior Expo 2019

Summit Mall 3265 3265 W Market St, Akron, Ohio 44333

The 12th Annual Summit Senior Expo, sponsored by PrimeTime Health Plan, will be held at Summit Mall on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Adults 60+ are welcome to enjoy a FREE day of activities featuring life after retirement. Admission and parking is free!

Celebrate the fall season as area seniors enjoy more than 60 exhibits including healthcare, senior housing, insurance, travel, health & wellness, home improvement, recreation, senior organizations and more. Start by visiting the show registration table in Center Court.

Attendees will enjoy health screenings provided by Sand Run Pharmacy, spin the SummaCare Prize Wheel, Bingo sponsored by Green Village & Falls Village Skilled Nursing & Rehab and The Gardens at Cuyahoga Falls, and the Price is Right Game Show sponsored by Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. Attendees will also receive a free issue of Northeast Ohio Boomer & Beyond magazine and the first 200 attendees will receive a free welcome bag at registration provided by PrimeTime Health Plan.

For more information, call 330-556-9974.

