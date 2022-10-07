Summit Senior Expo 2022

The 14th Annual Summit Senior Expo, sponsored by AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan, will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m at Summit Mall. Admission and parking is free.

The event will feature a variety of free activities including a prize wheel, welcome bags, health screenings and the ever-popular Bingo and Price is Right game shows. The free expo will feature more than 40 exhibits providing information on healthcare, senior living, financial planning, home improvement, retirement, recreational activities, insurance and a wide variety of other services.

Take a step towards being healthier at the 9:00 a.m. Walkers Step-A-Thon. Get your steps in by walking laps inside the mall and receive a free giveaway and well-being walking info, courtesy of PrimeTime Health Plan. Any walking distance is recommended. Two laps around Summit Mall equals one mile.

Health screenings will be offered by Sand Run Pharmacy including blood pressure testing, medication reviews and flu vaccines. Flu vaccines are $35 each or free for patients covered by Medicare Part B, Medicare Advantage Plans and most insurances.

All attendees can participate in the free activities including spinning the Prize Wheel, sponsored by Crossroads Hospice, playing Bingo, sponsored by SummaCare, and the Price is Right Game Show, sponsored by Humana, for the chance to win great prizes from Hartville Hardware. Attendees will also receive a free Northeast Ohio Boomer magazine and the first 100 attendees will receive a free PrimeTime Health Plan welcome bag.

For more information about the Summit Senior Expo, contact Event Day Marketing at 330-556-9974 or visit www.simon.com/mall/summit-mall.