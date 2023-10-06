The Summit Senior Expo 2023

YOU’RE INVITED!! The Summit Senior Expo, sponsored by AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan, is on

Friday, October 6, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Summit Mall. Admission is FREE! It’s an

opportunity for mature adults 50+ in Summit County to engage with businesses and resources in the

community all in one place! Enjoy a trick-or-treat theme at the show and costumes are encouraged if

attendees would like to join in!

FREE activities and games throughout the show! Join us for Bingo, at 9:30 a.m. sponsored by Neuro-Behavioral Clinical Research Inc. and at 11:30 a.m. sponsored by Hudson Meadows, and the Price is Right, at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. sponsored by Saber Healthcare Group. Health screenings will be provided by Sand Run Pharmacy with free blood pressure testing and offering flu vaccines at $35 each or free with select insurances.

The first 100 attendees will receive a swag bag, sponsored by Catholic Cemeteries Association, and spin the prize wheel, sponsored by SummaCare.

The event will feature more than 40 exhibits providing information on healthcare, senior living, financial planning, home improvement, retirement, recreational activities, insurance, and a wide variety of other services.

For more information about the Summit Senior Expo, contact Event Day Marketing at 234-347-0032 or visit www.simon.com/mall/summit-mall.