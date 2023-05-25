Sunday Drive is a multi Dove Award nominated group from Knoxville, TN, composed of Jeff Treece and his wife, Misty, and brother, Dusty. Sunday Drive provides a veteran entertainment and worship experience with a fresh and unique style. Their goal is to present a joyful and upbeat experience that uplifts and encourages while taking the audience’s mind off of everyday life struggles. Whether with a three-minute song or in an entire concert, Sunday Drive strives to be a light to the world and to share the good news of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sunday Drive Matinee Concert
to
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Theater & Dance This & ThatAUDITIONS for Dynamics Community Theater's production of "Get Smart"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: