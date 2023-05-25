Sunday Drive Matinee Concert

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Sunday Drive is a multi Dove Award nominated group from Knoxville, TN, composed of Jeff Treece and his wife, Misty, and brother, Dusty. Sunday Drive provides a veteran entertainment and worship experience with a fresh and unique style. Their goal is to present a joyful and upbeat experience that uplifts and encourages while taking the audience’s mind off of everyday life struggles. Whether with a three-minute song or in an entire concert, Sunday Drive strives to be a light to the world and to share the good news of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

