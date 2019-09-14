Join us for our second annual Sunflower Festival at Ramseyer Farms! On two special days, September 7 & 14, from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., admission to the farm’s 45+ activities will also include access to our 6 acre sunflower field. The field will be within walking distance and will be loaded with over 15 varieties of sunflowers! Admission includes one FREE sunflower to take home and extra flowers may be purchased by buying a mason jar or large galvanized vase to fill with as many sunflowers as you can fit! Local vendors will also be located near the field for your enjoyment and there will be live music from 2pm-4pm. Visit our website for pricing and more information.