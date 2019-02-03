Super Bowl Party

Zodiac Bar 1955 Triplett Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44312

Zodiac Bar Annual Super Bowl Party! Drink and Food Specials. Watch the game on our 10 70" HD TVs or on our heated smoking patio. 21+Over Only with Proper ID

